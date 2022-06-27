G-20 summit in Kashmir

Kashmir has its own ethos. It took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform the countrymen, how it plays out. This year’s Amarnath pilgrimage starting from Thursday ( June 30 ) is being explained in terms of how many pilgrims will visit the cave shrine nestled in Himalayas in Kashmir and the “perfect arrangements” from health facilities to the unprecedented security cover for the pilgrims – deployment of additional troops and paramilitary forces to secure the yatra and pilgrims.

Prime Minister, in his Mann ki Baat on Sunday captured essence of the pilgrimage, when he said: “The local people of Jammu Kashmir take the responsibility of this Yatra with equal reverence, and cooperate with the pilgrims.” He knew and articulated that how the ethos of the place works, and is the best guardian of the pilgrims of this Hindu pilgrimage which is part of Kashmir’s life over centuries.

There are many instances when the locals have risked their lives to help pilgrims. A re-opening of the 1996 chapter of the pilgrimage when avalanches, unseasonal snowfall waylaid over 240 pilgrims and porters will bring all these facts to light when Kashmiri Muslims not only offered shelter and fed the pilgrims, but also facilitated communication with their families back home in other parts of the country.

Even at the height of the Amarnath land row agitation, the locals had organised community kitchens for the pilgrims in Srinagar and other places in the Valley. This is Kashmir.