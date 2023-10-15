G N Khayal: His Magnetic Voice!

While reciting these verses, his sitting posture with his eyes and head down, the manifestation of words with a slow tune coming out from the inner core of his heart was giving a lesson to every one of us on how to sit and bow before Almighty Allah.

His overall gestures and expression reflected his pious, submissive, and delicate behavior. And when he was asked by the host to give a brief introduction about his life, he said; “With due respect, I know Urdu very well but I prefer to speak in my native language- Kashmiri”. This showed his love and affection for his native language. While deliberating upon life he said that his life was very twisted.

His birthplace was in the old city of Srinagar-Hawal. He did his early schooling in the nearby school- Islamia High School. There he was fortunate enough to gain the guidance of the veteran teacher and scholars of his time.

After passing the Matric examination which was considered the highest academic qualification during those times, he got the first appointment order by the then Prime Minister Gh. Ahmad Bakishi in the police department, But his family members did not allow him to join this service.

Later, he was appointed as a news reader on Radio Kashmir Srinagar. That proved a turning point in his life. He came in contact with prominent personalities like Jiya Lal Koul, and Mohatarma Mohammad Ali Shah. In the meantime, he continued his studies and attained academic degrees B. A. and M. A. One more turn that came in his life was that he was imprisoned in the Central jail of Srinagar from 1958 to 1960.

Though that period was very tough and dark, he utilized that period and learned the Persian language under the great guidance of the renowned teacher Moulana Mohammad Syed Masoodi.

He arranged books for him and when he came out from the prison walls, he translated the works of Umer Kyham into Kashmiri which is considered a masterpiece in the field of literature. That work not only proved an asset to the Kashmiri language and literature but also showed the in-depth literary strength and adaptability of our Kashmiri language.

He also rendered his services at Culture Academy for five years. He worked as the editor and chief editor, and correspondent for various national and international newspapers, magazines. Some of the prominent were The Mahaz, The Kong Posh, The Watan, etc.

He authored as many as eighteen books in Kashmiri, twelve books in Urdu, and two books in English. He produced eleven famous articles on international personalities like Homer, Iqbal, and Tagore. Among the prominent works were GAASHIR MUNAAR; CHINAR RANG; FIKR-E-KHAYAL; KARVAAN-E-KHAYAL KHAYALAT; KHAYAL-E-QALAM; PRAGAASH; KASHMIR, The Burning of a Paradise. Acknowledging his works, he has been awarded the Sahitya Academy award.