G20: A success story for the administration

Now that the G20 meeting in Kashmir has concluded, it's time to look at the event from a perspective that's often ignored by political commentators at home and abroad. While all discussions are limited to the positives and negatives, it's equally important to note that the event passed off peacefully and without any unfortunate incidents.

Unlike past, the atmosphere wasn't disturbed by acts of violence by anti-elements operating both inside and from across the border. Even though the government had to cancel some of the planned destinations at the last minute for security reasons, it can be credited with ensuring a happy ending.

However, this isn't just a one-day achievement but reflects the change that the government was able to push through after August 5, 2019. While the Manoj Sinha-led government has efficiently restored stability in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi has clipped Rawalpindi's wings to an extent that it has lost both its reputation and its courage.

One of the funniest yet most useful ways to put things in perspective is to make a comparison.

While Jammu and Kashmir hosted its first G20 event without internet blocking, movement restrictions, crackdowns and all those familiar things of the past, the situation across the border was just the opposite.

The Rawalpindi had suspended the constitution, and the Internet, set up military courts for its civilian population and launched a crackdown on political operatives, including women and children. To make matters worse, Bilawal Zardari, the foreign minister appointed, was in India delivering sermons on human rights and international law.