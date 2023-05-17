G20 in Srinagar : What exactly does it mean

The world is watching Kashmir’s preparation for the G20 meeting in Srinagar next week.

It is once in a life time opportunity for Kashmir to showcase its vibrant hospitality and look forward to future through lens of promise and hope .

That the Valley is beautiful and perfect setting for such a meet goes without saying. Kashmir, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has hailed it time and again as “jewel in the crown of India”.

The UT administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is trying to present a picture perfect of Kashmir. The delegates from the G20, including P-5, will have the opportunity to see for themselves the Kashmir of 2023. It was unimaginable to think, the delegates must have analyzed it for themselves too, that Kashmir could be a place for an international event of such high value and profile not long ago. The reasons are well known.

Let it be said that diplomats are trained to decipher beyond the visible. The optics of clean waters of Dal Lake, which the delegates cannot escape watching, for Srinagar sans the lake is inconceivable, has its own story to tell.

The lake’s transformation to clean shimmering waters from the days when it was clogged by weeds is symbolic of wider change that has taken place in Kashmir.

It was not that clean few years ago. They also will not miss the hoardings and graffiti welcoming them to Srinagar- the smart city in making . It is work in progress, literally and figuratively.

As one hears the officials and some echo on the ground, the hope is that with this meeting Kashmir’s tourism will get Bourn Vita boost.

The delegates would see futility of the adverse advisories that some of the countries have issued against visiting Kashmir.

Some of the western countries continue to live in old mindset. it is necessary to open their eyes to the new realities, and what better way it could be than to allow them to see things for themselves – compare with their old perceptions and the real time change that has come to define the place and the people.