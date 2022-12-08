G20 Presidency: Udaipur hosts first meeting

In a historic moment, India formally assumed the G20 Presidency, from Indonesia on December 01, 2022. The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency started on December 4, 2022, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant led the four-day meeting. The first G20 Sherpa meeting sets the tone and topic for future meetings, during which the country will have the opportunity to convene discussions on shared global issues with G20 members and guests.

A key element of India’s G20 Presidency will be taking the G20 closer to the public and making it truly a ‘People’s G20’. To realize this, citizen engagement and large scale public participation through various Jan Bhagidari activities are planned throughout the year.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also penned an article outlining India’s vision for the G20 Presidency. This was carried by publications across the world. In his article, the Prime Minister said that India looks forward to a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope.