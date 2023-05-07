G20 summit in Srinagar irks dynasts

After losing the power, mainstream politicians in Kashmir have turned a blind eye towards the development which Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed post abrogation of Article 370. For them every step taken by New Delhi to put Jammu and Kashmir on path of peace, prosperity and development is a “tamasha.”

They are refusing to acknowledge the fact after August 5, 2019—when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate the so-called special status of the erstwhile State and divided it into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh—people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the ideas of autonomy, self-rule and azadi.



Denizens of J&K have become equal stakeholders in peace and development. They want to move ahead and prosper.



People are welcoming the initiatives like hosting of G20 summit in Srinagar. They are aware that the international summit would put Kashmir on the global tourism map and would allow the delegates from the most powerful countries in the world to promote J&K at different forums.



Former J&K chief ministers and National Conference leaders, Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah seem to be unhappy over G20 tourism working group meeting being held in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah took to twitter to term G20 as “tamasha” and tweeted: “Things are a mess in Srinagar because of this G20 tamasha. The actual meeting will probably see most areas locked down & people stuck in their homes. Perhaps the BJP is being sensible sparing the people of Jammu the pain we are suffering here in the valley. The G20 has only punished the residents of Srinagar.”



His father Dr Farooq Abdullah said: “The tragedy is they (Centre) have avoided Jammu. Why is it only held in Ladakh? Why is it held in Kashmir? Why not Jammu? I’m surprised not a single BJP leader of Jammu…is speaking about why the G20 did not occur in Jammu?”



It seems that former rulers are not willing to accept that J&K has changed in the past three years. They don’t want to acknowledge that government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides ending the terrorism has worked hard to rebuild J&K.

In run up to G20 summit Srinagar city is getting a facelift. It’s being developed like metropolitan cities in the country.

Scars of its blood soaked pasts are being removed. The city is all set to get a New Boulevard Road–the road stretch from Dalgate to the famous Mughal Garden Nishat along the Dal Lake–it would have pathways, cycle tracks, a revamped drainage system, wifi zones and much more.