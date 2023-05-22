G20 tourism working group meeting

Basically on tourism, the G20 working group meeting has gained extraordinary importance since such a big international event is taking place in Kashmir.

The meeting is being watched keenly at the local, national and international levels. The successful conduct of the event can send a strong message not only here but nationally and internationally also.

After it was announced that the meeting will take place in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, extensive preparations by the government began for the smooth, peaceful and successful event.

The outcome of the preparations is very much evident now with fool proof security arrangements on the ground and the way several parts of Srinagar city have been given a new look and decorated beautifully to welcome the foreign delegates. All other related arrangements too have been effectively made.