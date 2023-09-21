Gabriel: the compelling force

In divine scheme of things, whenever the events, happenings and situations pointed to gross deviation from natural run of events, the archangel—Gabriel came with a message to be delivered to Messengers (peace be upon them all). The archangel was chosen to deliver the message of course correction, as noted in the Holy Verse:

Say, "Whoever is hostile to Gabriel; it is he who revealed it to your heart by God's leave, confirming what preceded it, and guidance and good news for the believers." (2:97)

As related in Edward William Lane’s lexicography Gabriel has interesting root words, the words in vernacular are—Jeem, Bae and Rae. A study of the roots terms that emanate from these suggests a compelling, a corrective force... for example Jabr, Jabran. From this we are able to better appreciate why the term Jibreel was used for the angel/force that compelled the Messengers (peace be upon them all) to guide nations from darkness to light.