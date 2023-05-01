Ganderbal: Barometer of electoral politics

Having been the barometer of electoral politics for several decades in past, and having given chief ministers five times to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 1977 to 2008, the politically important assembly constituency of Ganderbal recently witnessed a political move by National Conference.

The party leadership expelled its former MLA Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from the basic membership of the party for six years for his alleged anti party activities. Ishfaq, a former police officer, who joined Congress in 2008 and later National Conference, is said to have consolidated his position over the years by being politically active and also enjoying the goodwill among some sections of people due to his family political background. His wife is presently the chairperson of District Development Council Ganderbal.

Only time can tell whether his expulsion from NC would affect him politically or not. It seems Ishfaq was mentally prepared for such an action from his ex-party even as he says "I am hurt with the expulsion."

For years he kept on launching a scathing attack on NC leadership alleging that it has deviated from the path of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Ishfaq also differed with party leadership on important issues publicly.

After his expulsion the former legislator said that he would expose those leaders in NC, who misled the party leadership and which led to his expulsion.

Ishfaq also announced that he "will not join any party" and that he will continue to work for Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Jabbar Foundation, set up after the killing of his father, Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political leader and former minister.