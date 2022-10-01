Gandhian Methodology of Handling Delinquency in Kashmir

To put that sense of superiority into their heads would be to lead them astray. This association with other boys will be a good discipline for them. They will, of their own accord, learn to discriminate between good and evil. Why should we not believe that, if there is really anything good in them? it is bound to react on their companions? However that may be, I cannot help keeping them here, and if that means some risk, we must run it.” Mr. Kallenbach shook his head.

The result, I think, cannot be said to have been bad. I do not consider my sons were any the worse for the experiment. On the contrary I can see that they gained something. If there was the slightest trace of superiority in them, it was destroyed and they learnt to mix with all kinds of children. They were tested and disciplined.

This and similar experiments prove that if good children are taught together with bad ones and thrown into their company, they will lose nothing, provided the experiment is conducted under the watchful care of their parents and guardians.

Children wrapped up in cotton wool are not always immune against all temptation or contamination. It is true, however, that when boys and girls of all kinds of upbringing are kept and taught together, the parents and the teachers are put to the severest litmus test.

They have constantly to be on the alert. The true textbook for the pupil is his teacher. Gandhiji wrote in 1914, that a child should learn that, in the struggle of life, it can easily conquer hate by love, untruth by truth, violence by self-sacrifice. As there were no servants in the farm, all the work from cooking to scavenging was done by the inmates. And also they had to dig pits, lift loads. All this work gave them ample exercise and they did not generally need any other exercise or games. The physical labour had helped the children so much that there were scarcely any illnesses on the Farm.

Compare this situation with today, if a teacher asks a student to do some manual work in school, he complains it to his parents, it is put on social media, an inquiry is constituted and teacher is attached or his increment is withdrawn. Once an Inspector of Schools visited the school. The teacher dictated some English words. Gandhi had miss-spelt the word ‘Kettle’.

The teacher noticed this, and made signs to the boy to correct it by copying from his neighbor. But Gandhi did not do so. He also felt that the same teacher, who had taught him that copying was bad, was not right in prompting him to do so. Still, the respect he had for his teacher did not grow less. Punishment is the standard response to crime, but punishment to the delinquent does not necessarily translate into justice for the victim.