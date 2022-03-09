Gender Equality and Sustainable Development

On 8th March 2022, World celebrated the cultural, political, and socio economic achievements of women with lurking issues such as gender equality, violence and abuse against women and side by side to ascertain and bring forth her role in UN SDGs and climate action. This is huge indeed.
I wanted to pen down memories having spent 33 years in government of J&K, and having gathered experience of a life time and how it is to be women in modern India.
The theme being “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, this year which means we need to recognize the contribution of women who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.
The effort of the government is appreciative but implementation is where we as a nation have not come up to the expectations.
The women are not given due representation in policy planning and decision making levels of organisation even if they compete and acquire all qualifications required for a certain post/position. government has to think beyond Adm. Services because women like me in the technical and scientific fields of Administration have faced the worst in career in this man’s world.
Gender inequality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. Climate change and sustainability severely impact our environment, economic and social development.
Women constitute highest number among the poor and are the most vulnerable and marginalized community . This community is more dependent on the natural resources, but have a lesser access. In fact often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing food, water, and fuel. This area is under threat of climate change.
The climate crisis amplifies existing gender inequalities and puts women’s lives and livelihood at risk. This brings home the fact that women need to lead and drive change in climate adaption, mitigation and solutions. Without the inclusion of half of the world’s population, it is unlikely that solutions for a sustainable planet and a gender equal world tomorrow will be realized. The climate crisis is not “gender neutral”.
Climate change is a “threat multiplier” and climate change drives conflict wherein women face increased vulnerabilities to all forms of gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence, human trafficking, child marriage, and other forms of violence which can be harassment, isolation in offices.
Recent data with UN suggest that women are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation. They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership results in more effective climate action.
Continuing to examine the opportunities, as wwell as the constraints, to empower women to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach.
Agriculture is the most important employment sector for women in low- and lower-middle income J&K and developing countries, during periods of drought and erratic rainfall, women, as agricultural workers and primary procurers, work harder to secure income and resources for their families. This puts added pressure on girls, who often have to leave school to help their mothers manage the increased burden.
Expanding women’s access to productive resources can increase agricultural production and food security and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. If all women smallholders received equal access to productive resources, their farm yields would rise by 20 to 30 per cent, and a large number of people would no longer go hungry. Increasing farm yields can reduce the pressure to deforest more land, reducing additional emissions
When disasters strike, women are more likely to be injured due to long standing gender inequalities that have created disparities in information, mobility, decision-making, and access to resources and training. In the aftermath, women and girls are less able to access relief and assistance, further threatening their livelihoods, wellbeing and recovery, and creating a vicious cycle of vulnerability to future disasters.
Women’s health is endangered by climate change and disasters by limiting access to services and health care, as well as increasing risks related to maternal and child health
Those who are most affected by climate change today–women and marginalized communities–must be involved in the design and implementation of climate response actions to ensure the equal sharing of benefits. Because women possess unique knowledge and experience, particularly at the local level, their inclusion in decision-making processes is critical to effective climate action.
If women are given reservations in parliament and state assemblies ,it will lead to the adoption of more stringent climate change policies, resulting in lower emissions with better resource governance and conservation strategies. increased transparency around climate impact. Higher percentage of women at the decision making level positively correlates with the disclosure of carbon emissions information .
Sexual and reproductive health and rights are essential for gender equality in climate action. By strengthening health systems to meet the current demand for sexual and reproductive health services, nations could safeguard recent gains made in environmental and biodiversity conservation, adaptation for change, and climate improvements in health, education and gender equality.
The 17 SDGs is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda. They seek to build on the Millennium Development Goals and complete what these did not achieve. They seek to realize the human rights of all and to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and balancing the three dimensions of sustainable development: the economic, social and environmental.
Acknowledging that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is the primary international, intergovernmental forum for negotiating the global response to climate change and under this Goal the main focus is to Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
The Global Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development seek to end poverty and hunger, realize the human rights of all, achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources.
Although a long agenda for women which needs a very concerted and determined effort by all the Governments, it states:
End all forms of discrimination against all women. Violence, trafficking, sexual and other exploitations and eliminate harmful practices of child marriage, forced marriage. Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household.
Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.
Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action.
Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with laws.
Enhance the use of enabling technology, in particular information and communications technology, to promote the empowerment of women
Adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women at all levels.
One way to measure progress is to focus on the “5 Ps” that shape the SDGs: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnerships
Recommendations for J&K government:
Carve out a new Department of Environment and Climate Change for focussed attention on Sustainable Development Goals and to achieve required success in implementation. This will address the gender inequality and women’s role in climate action.
Constitute a company by the name “JAMMU AND KASHMIR GREEN COMPANY” to undertake the work on climate finance, carbon trading, GHG emission, Climate economics with 50% reservation for women.
This company can prepare concept notes and project proposals under NAFCC/GFC funding as has been sanctioned under Agriculture Mission in the year 2016 for an amount of Rs 22.51 Crores.
