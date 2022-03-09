Gender Equality and Sustainable Development

On 8th March 2022, World celebrated the cultural, political, and socio economic achievements of women with lurking issues such as gender equality, violence and abuse against women and side by side to ascertain and bring forth her role in UN SDGs and climate action. This is huge indeed.

I wanted to pen down memories having spent 33 years in government of J&K, and having gathered experience of a life time and how it is to be women in modern India.

The theme being “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, this year which means we need to recognize the contribution of women who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

The effort of the government is appreciative but implementation is where we as a nation have not come up to the expectations.