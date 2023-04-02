Gender Inequality can end

BY DR. SAIKA NAZIR
It means discrimination, exclusion on the basis of gender creating barriers for girls, women in recognising and exercising complete human rights. It has its origin in centuries old social construct; ideas that were created and accepted by society.
That in simple words mean women must stay at home, take care of house and family while men conquer outside world and build society on their own terms and conditions.
Well, here we are in 2023 how can we start taking things forward from here; it starts with women believing that, they are equal and deserve equal opportunities. What are the steps we can take as a woman?
1. We must have strong opinions and take challenging roles.
2. We must work hard on it.
3. Accept that this journey comes with failures and rejections.
4. Don’t give up in the process; it is hard and tiresome but certainly not impossible.
How can families help?
As a Medical professional I would advice young fathers please don’t tell your little girls “to shut up”. Don’t invalidate her thoughts. Trust her confidence.
Give your child confidence to dream big and support her in his strong decisions. Gender inequality is institutionalised and we have to fight at government level.
How can they help?
1. By giving women strong roles in policy making and encouraging them to take strong leadership roles.
2. Women in service and institutions should be given due respect for their normal physiological reproductive health issues, like menstruation period, pregnancy etc.
3. Strong policies should be made for maintaining comfort during their working hours.
At last, it would end by starting it from yourself. If you don’t believe yourself, none can help you. so start believing from today.
Dr. Saika Nazir, Junior Resident
