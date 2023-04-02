Gender Inequality can end

BY DR. SAIKA NAZIR

It means discrimination, exclusion on the basis of gender creating barriers for girls, women in recognising and exercising complete human rights. It has its origin in centuries old social construct; ideas that were created and accepted by society.

That in simple words mean women must stay at home, take care of house and family while men conquer outside world and build society on their own terms and conditions.

Well, here we are in 2023 how can we start taking things forward from here; it starts with women believing that, they are equal and deserve equal opportunities. What are the steps we can take as a woman?

1. We must have strong opinions and take challenging roles.

2. We must work hard on it.

3. Accept that this journey comes with failures and rejections.

4. Don’t give up in the process; it is hard and tiresome but certainly not impossible.