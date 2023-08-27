Gendered Dimensions of Poverty

The literatures suggest that poor households and poor women and men within them respond to poverty in a variety of ways. They have different coping strategies. First, they react not only to insufficiency of income in different ways, but they also respond very differently to insecurity and different positions of risk. So, one example of illustrating this is in a poor household, it may be likely for a household to cope that it's whatever women's assets are, those are sold first. So the fact that women may have moveable assets, like jewelry, for instance, and men may own the immovable assets like the land or the house. It's more likely that women will sell their jewelry to earn income and help them smooth their consumption for poverty.

Another strategy may be that men would take on more income-earning work and may migrate, and women would then face very difficult time allocation choices, and households would then ask children to move into income earning situations. So let me now conclude with how policy can respond to this. We need to think about policies being sensitive to the different needs, the different vulnerabilities that men and women have. A multidimensional response is required. In addition to social protection measures, there are other things that could be done. We need to leverage digital technology to enable the cash to be delivered. But here we have to reduce the gender digital divide. This is another gender inequality that disadvantages women.

Food security is another area that we have to really pay attention to both for the urban poor, and the rural poor. We need to think about agricultural policy that helps deliver to women farmers, inputs to seeds and technology, access to extension services, and probably most important, extending to women land rights and ownership over the land that they farm. Another very important anti-poverty policy is making care--childcare or elderly care-- a part of economic infrastructure. I mentioned time poverty earlier. Many countries do not have the appropriate care infrastructure for children or for other dependents. And there's a lot that governments can do through the tax and transfer system, but there's also important ways that employers can step in to provide childcare to their workers, and there's many community-based approaches for cooperative care that can help parents, men and women, better cope with poverty.