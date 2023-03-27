Geopolitical Dynamics in the Maldives

With the national elections of Maldives around the corner, the opposition political party has been able to get the former President of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom's appeal registered at the High court over the US $3.4 million fine.

Yameen is required to pay within six months for money laundering. The 11-year sentence against Yameen has also been appealed with the Maldivian High Court, though the court is yet to register the appeal.

Yameen was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined US $5 million for money laundering and bribery in connection to the sale of V. Aarah for resort development on December 25, 2022.