Getting ready for 2024

Kharge as PM candidate? As a last-minute strategic move and a trump card, Congress can spring a surprise and announce Kharge, a Dalit, as prime ministerial candidate which may create problems for regional straps to oppose him. As per data, out of 543 seats, the number of scheduled caste seats is 84 and outcome of dozens of seats can be decided by the caste voters which may upset calculations of BJP as well as other parties.

Experts opine that Congress had BJP had direct face off in 186 Lok sabha seats and latter won 170 seats as smaller parties indirectly helped saffron party nominees owing to division of votes. BJP had won 162 seats in 2014 and its strike rate was almost 84 % as compared to 91.4 % in 2019 and congress could win only 15 seats whereas number was 24 in 2014.

Future strategy: Analysts say that Congress has got two options. First, it can project Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate which will be based on his image makeover and response received during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Second, it agrees to the reality that Nitish Kumar has more acceptability amongst the hardliner regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, KCR etc. who also fancy their chances to lead combined opposition. But they will be deadly opposed to Rahul’s leadership.

Experts say that opposition unity is possible only if Congress and regional party leaders agree to have a seat sharing formula which should be based on the strength in the states. Opposition leaders will have to give the lion’s share to Congress in those states which are ruled by it like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh besides Madhya Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Punjab etc. where it has got a one to one contest with BJP. Second, similarly, Congress and other parties will have to leave the field open to leaders like Banerjee in West Bengal, Kejriwal in Delhi, Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Sena (Udhav Thakre) in Maharashtra, Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh etc. where they reign supreme. Third, Nitish Kumar may become face of combined opposition as he will be acceptable to regional satraps and Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul are having soft corner towards him, which was possible due to imitative taken by Laloo Prasd Yadav. Fourth, division of votes may be averted which will be a major strength of opposition unity to put BJP on the mat in 2024 elections.

Experts opine that Congress had BJP had direct face off in 186 Lok Sabha seats and latter won 170 seats as smaller parties indirectly helped saffron party nominees owing to division of votes. BJP had won 162 seats in 2014 and its strike rate was almost 84 % as compared to 91.4 % in 2019 and Congress could win only 15 seats whereas number was 24 in 2014.