Give them a chance !

What happened in 2001 in Afghanistan is known to everyone. To take down one suspect, you topple a regime. How strange and despicable does it sound? Be it Afghanistan or Algeria, the western liberal democratic credentials are mired and called into serious questioning. While looking at the modus operandi, one can gauge with ease the hypocrisy which the West has been embroiled in.

Take the example of Kuwait, where the US took active part in defeating Saddam Hussein, of course because of oil interest and Bosnia, where the US grudgingly sided with the Bosnian Muslims to thwart the influence of other Muslim countries which came to the active assistance of Bosnian Muslims, especially Iran, playing no active role in salvaging the Bosnian Muslims. It’s often said, in international polity, hypocrisy is what pervades.

Is it fine to adopt hypocrisy in a world where you take pride in its civilisational values? Is it fine for the so-called ‘sole supreme power’ to freeze Afghan assets and then issue an executive order for its allocation between 9/11 victims and Afghanistan given the humanitarian exigency?