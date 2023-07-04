It is a bitter truth that decades of India’s foreign policy remained confined to appeasing America, but now Shakespeare’s Wheel in King Lear has completed its full circle, leading to parity and equality in the ties. It will define a new course during the remaining 77 years of the 21st century.
Indian prime minister Narender Modi’s recent visit to the United States assumes a lot of importance for the rest of the world when US President Joe Biden says that two great friends, two great powers and two great friends can outline the course and path of the 21st century.
One of the biggest takeaways even recognised by the entire world pertains to future strategy which will counter growing influence of China and its expansionism laced with debt trap policy to create security threat to India and US.
China feels unnerved
Biden’s rolling out of the red carpet to Modi is the evidence of all out efforts of America to take present Indo-US ties to the next level which is bound to create nervousness in the higher echelon of power in Beijing. Biden has even attacked dictatorial tendencies of leadership in China and praised India’s democracy despite some concerns. China has not relished America's open arm policy towards India hence it has accused the US of trying to block Dragon progress by encouraging India. China has troubled India on LOC and created security threats to allies of America like Japan. The Biden administration has been adopting China centric policies as Dragon is threatening to become Superpower to replace the US. Modi has been instrumental in giving fillip to Indo-US ties and visited America five times since 2014. Biden invited Modi on a state visit and such honour has been given to French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.
Yielding concrete results
Experts opine that PM’s visit will carve out future course of action and strengthen his vision of ‘ATAMNIRBHAR BHART’ through defense deals and emerging technologies. It will be an impetus to trade and defense cooperation as both nations have agreed that General Electronics will produce jet engines in India in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics which will be used for Tejas. Indian Shipyard can be used for repairs by US navy ships besides agreeing to purchase MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones. Both sides will witness enhanced activities and greater cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space, and defense. US chip maker, Micron, is poised to establish a USD 2.7 billion semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat which will ensure participation of the government of India and Gujarat government thereby investing 50 % and 20% respectively. Private sector will also get a boost as both nations have agreed to set up an Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism to benefit on a mutual basis. One of the major irritants
has been removed which pertained to some tariffs imposed on American goods during past few years and now both countries have agreed to resolve outstanding trade disputes at WTO which is a significant development.
Geo political developments
Experts say that America has enjoyed an unchallenged prominent position in the world arena especially after the downfall of Russia in the nineties leading to the end of the Cold War and focused on its self-centered interests only which had dictated its illogical stand on Pakistan’s open support to terrorists in Kashmir. In this changed geo-political scenario, India is gradually occupying
center stage which can be attributed to its growing economic potential and meaningful space being attained by it in advanced technology thereby fast emerging as a challenger to China in future.
Modi accorded an immense importance to Indo-US ties hence he gave an inclination of his mind through a Tweet issued prior to embarking upon US.
Modi said “I am honored to accept and look forward to addressing a Joint Meeting of the Congress once again. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity”. The outcome of the visit has proved it right.
Unprecedented honour
Experts feel that PM Modi became third PM after French and South Korean presidents who got the honour of having state dinners and he will be the first PM to address a joint session of Congress for the second time which reflected the keenness of the Biden administration to cement ties between two nations. US politicians, media, Indian diaspora, etc. showed a lot of interest in Modi’s visit which has proved path breaking.
Groundwork for the visit
It was national security advisor, Ajit Doval’s visit to the United States six month ago when he expressed his opinion about India-US ties to counterpart Sullivan that “time is running fast hence we do not have much time at our disposal which warrants concrete road map to face challenges including China’s threat on security.” Sullivan concluded his discussion with Doval in Delhi prior to Modi’s visit to the US. Both NSAs unveiled ambitious long-term plans for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas, next generation telecommunication strategy, semiconductors, defense and artificial intelligence. They announced a second Track-1.5 dialogue on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) which had been organized by industry
chamber CII. But both top officials confined themselves to covering bilateral and regional issues only and nothing beyond it. Earlier, the spadework was done by US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin who held several meetings with defense minister Rajnath Singh and senior Indian officials in New Delhi. Similarly, Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra met Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in the US to prepare the ground for Modi’s visit and above engagements highlighted the shared objectives of the two nations in terms of close cooperation and regional security.
A huge welcome
A huge welcome was accorded by Indian diaspora, one at the prestigious Kennedy Center organized by Aghi and USISPF who have got a lot of relevance in American politics and India’s growth. According to FM Sitharaman, union finance minister, overseas Indians' remittances to India increased by 12% to 100 USD in 2022 as compared to 2021 which are of utmost importance to India’s economy. She emphasised the dire requirement of Indian diaspora to partner with small and big businessmen of the country so that the entrepreneurial skills of NRIs can be harnessed in the next 25 years. Some of the human rights activists did raise their concern about the human rights violation in India and ex-president, Barack Obama was also critical when he said “if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart and we’ve seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts.” Assam chief minister, Hemant Sarma took exception to Obama’s views and tweeted “There are many Hussein Obama in India itself. We should prioritise taking care of them before
considering going to Washington. The Assam Police will act according to our own priorities.”
Analysts opine that Modi’s visit was billed as a path breaking event which will take India-US ties to a new height and checkmate policy of aggression of China on LOC besides helping US to retain its status of Super Power which seems to be danger in view of over ambition of Dragon to displace it in future.
