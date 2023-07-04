China feels unnerved

Biden’s rolling out of the red carpet to Modi is the evidence of all out efforts of America to take present Indo-US ties to the next level which is bound to create nervousness in the higher echelon of power in Beijing. Biden has even attacked dictatorial tendencies of leadership in China and praised India’s democracy despite some concerns. China has not relished America's open arm policy towards India hence it has accused the US of trying to block Dragon progress by encouraging India. China has troubled India on LOC and created security threats to allies of America like Japan. The Biden administration has been adopting China centric policies as Dragon is threatening to become Superpower to replace the US. Modi has been instrumental in giving fillip to Indo-US ties and visited America five times since 2014. Biden invited Modi on a state visit and such honour has been given to French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Yielding concrete results

Experts opine that PM’s visit will carve out future course of action and strengthen his vision of ‘ATAMNIRBHAR BHART’ through defense deals and emerging technologies. It will be an impetus to trade and defense cooperation as both nations have agreed that General Electronics will produce jet engines in India in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics which will be used for Tejas. Indian Shipyard can be used for repairs by US navy ships besides agreeing to purchase MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones. Both sides will witness enhanced activities and greater cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space, and defense. US chip maker, Micron, is poised to establish a USD 2.7 billion semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat which will ensure participation of the government of India and Gujarat government thereby investing 50 % and 20% respectively. Private sector will also get a boost as both nations have agreed to set up an Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism to benefit on a mutual basis. One of the major irritants

has been removed which pertained to some tariffs imposed on American goods during past few years and now both countries have agreed to resolve outstanding trade disputes at WTO which is a significant development.

Geo political developments

Experts say that America has enjoyed an unchallenged prominent position in the world arena especially after the downfall of Russia in the nineties leading to the end of the Cold War and focused on its self-centered interests only which had dictated its illogical stand on Pakistan’s open support to terrorists in Kashmir. In this changed geo-political scenario, India is gradually occupying

center stage which can be attributed to its growing economic potential and meaningful space being attained by it in advanced technology thereby fast emerging as a challenger to China in future.

Modi accorded an immense importance to Indo-US ties hence he gave an inclination of his mind through a Tweet issued prior to embarking upon US.

Modi said “I am honored to accept and look forward to addressing a Joint Meeting of the Congress once again. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity”. The outcome of the visit has proved it right.