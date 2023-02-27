Glory of science

Today we celebrate National Science Day across the country to commemorate the discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir C.V. Raman on 28 February 1928 which had won him a Nobel Prize in 1930. The day is being celebrated across all institutions of higher learning in our vale as well.

It brings a great excitement to know that a stalwart physicist of the country and a Padma Shri awardee, Professor H. C. Verma will be gracing the occasion today at National Institute of Technology Srinagar.

Hopefully, it is going to be a great day ahead with him. Science has glorified the mankind. It has taken us from great difficulties of past to the great ease at present, through excitement, experiment, work and wonder. Science is struggle. It is the success.

It has completely changed the outlook of man and has placed the magic lamp of Alladin in our hands. However, it will be a huge underestimation to think that Science has only a certain specific role in our lives. Instead, it has a variety of functions that benefit us in more than one way.