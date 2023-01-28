Go Green, Show Green

Comets are made of snow and dust. They belong to what we call the dirty snowballs of space. They come from the most distant edges of the solar system.

It is likely that comets come from the Kuiper Belt near Neptune, and some from Oort cloud which is a further distant reservoir of comets.

During the course of a year, about a dozen comets come within the range of amateur telescopes. Most of these come and go quietly with little fanfare, but some are particularly noticeable such as the one we see today.

This is rare and green. It is remote yet serene. It first came in the line of sight of astronomers on March 2, 2022. It is called C/2022 E3. It has been making close rounds to earth since January this year.

On 1st of February 2023, it shall pass closest to us at 26 million miles or 42 million kilometres as reported by NASA. The Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a free livestream of comet C/2022 E3 on the day at 11:00 p.m of Eastern Standard Time, EST.