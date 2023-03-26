Golfing in the Paradise

Kashmir offers a unique opportunity to play golf in invigorating surroundings, where the wind whispers through enormous trees of Chinar and stately pine. Golf tourism is one of the main attractions of the Kashmir valley in summers.
The peak season for golf in Kashmir is from April to November. One advantage that the game of golf in Kashmir has over other golf courses that the weather here is quite refreshing and the shade of the bordering Chinar and Pine trees enables the play to go on longer.
In the verdant golf courses at Srinagar and Gulmarg, one will be able to play for longer hours than you can in the plains because of the lower temperatures – Srinagar’s highest temperature seldom goes above 35°C. Srinagar offers an exclusive opportunity for golf enthusiasts to play almost through the entire year.
During the summers, while the plains are boiling, Srinagar's temperate climate allows the golfer to play longer hours without getting tired. During winters, the courses in Srinagar are closed, only when snowbound.
Golf has become affordable for the common people in Kashmir, where it was formerly believed to be a sport for the wealthy and was out of the price range of the middle class, thanks to the Government-run Kashmir Golf Academy, which has trained around 1000 students so far.
The present classes of students who are learning the sport at one of the country’s oldest and most picturesque golf courses are from the middle class and would never have imagined participating in such a sport.
Gulmarg Golf Club
The course at Gulmarg is like nothing you’ve ever seen or imagined before. Situated at an altitude of 2,650 m, it is the highest green golf course anywhere in the world.
The layout of the course too is strikingly different from most golf courses – the land slopes and inclines along the complete area of the course, which has a par of 72.
The historic Gulmarg Golf Club was started in 1911 by the British who used the place as a holiday resort. The first Golf championship was played at Gulmarg in 1922. The Nedou's Cup was introduced in 1929.
This club was established in the early days of the British rule by Sir Neville Chamberlain, K.C.B. The Gulmarg Golf Club has attracted many golfers for almost a century.
The Gulmarg Golf Club is surrounded by a lush green trees, alpine flowers and crises crossed by snow fed streams and rivulets; gently twisting slopes covered with a natural mossy terrain, and a crispy cool caressing weather.
Kashmir Golf Club
The Kashmir Golf Club is situated on the Maulana Azad Road. Spread over an area of 52 acres, it boasts of common fairways and a par of 70. It also has well laid out bunkers and hazards, interspersed between chinars and pine trees.
This 18-hole course has served as the venue of a number of tournaments. Kashmir Golf Club prides itself for churning out the first golfing professional in India, Ghulam Mohammad in 1930.
Royal Spring Golf Course
The most scenic Golf Course in a natural environment created against the dramatic backdrop of Zabarwan mountains at Chashma Shahi, the Royal Springs. These springs were the source of soft sweet water, prized by the Mughal Emperor Jehangir, around which he built an exquisite walled garden - the Chashma Shahi. The legendary garden overlooks the Golf Course which also contains four of the Royal Springs. Golf at Royal Springs, Srinagar is a truly transcending experience for the golfer and nature lover alike.
Pahalgam Golf Course
"The golf course of Pahalgam is well known because of a multitude of reasons, which include its scenic location, high altitude and an array of facilities. It is located at an elevation of 2400 metres above the sea level, amidst snow-capped mountains and dense pine forestations. Pahalgam Golf Course covers a wide expanse of elevated and plain area in the narrow valley, which is why locals often refer to it as a plateau. The plateau rises near the spot where the two rivers from Sheshnag and Aru meet.
Initially established as a 9-hole golf course, the Pahalgam Golf Course has now been upgraded to an 18-hole golf course. A golf club lies on one side of this course, from where visitors can rent golf caddies and equipment and can also visit the deer park, located on one end of this famous golf course."
Golf Course Jammu Tawi
International standard 18 hole golf course fully developed with automated sprinkler system and other amenities like Golf Carts, Paths, Water Bodies, Viewpoints etc.
The government undertook the Construction of prestigious project Jammu Tawi Golf Course located at Sidhra on the bank of River Tawi at a total cost of Rs. 60.00 crores. The Golf Course is designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K.D. Bagga and associates. The course was commissioned in 24th April 2011.
This 18 holes Golf Course with fairways of approximate 275 mtrs. length has two big and three small water bodies (lakes) and about 3200 mt. in long water channel.
The course is laid with underground sprinkle irrigation system and has comfort stations/rain shelters. It has full fledged maintenance complex, a club house and about 6500 mtrs long pathway. The course is spread over an area of 81 hectares of land.
The ‘Switzerland of the East’, Jammu & Kashmir, offers outstanding opportunities for golf players all through the summer (April to November). Golfing in Jammu and Kashmir is always a delight and one of the main attractions among the tourists.
Along with a number of adventure sports, Kashmir boasts of having one of the world's highest green golf courses, as well as a clubhouse, at Gulmarg. Kashmir is known for some of the greatest and most celebrated golf courses in the world, surrounded by chinar and pine trees.
