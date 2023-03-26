Golfing in the Paradise

Kashmir offers a unique opportunity to play golf in invigorating surroundings, where the wind whispers through enormous trees of Chinar and stately pine. Golf tourism is one of the main attractions of the Kashmir valley in summers.

The peak season for golf in Kashmir is from April to November. One advantage that the game of golf in Kashmir has over other golf courses that the weather here is quite refreshing and the shade of the bordering Chinar and Pine trees enables the play to go on longer.

In the verdant golf courses at Srinagar and Gulmarg, one will be able to play for longer hours than you can in the plains because of the lower temperatures – Srinagar’s highest temperature seldom goes above 35°C. Srinagar offers an exclusive opportunity for golf enthusiasts to play almost through the entire year.

During the summers, while the plains are boiling, Srinagar's temperate climate allows the golfer to play longer hours without getting tired. During winters, the courses in Srinagar are closed, only when snowbound.

Golf has become affordable for the common people in Kashmir, where it was formerly believed to be a sport for the wealthy and was out of the price range of the middle class, thanks to the Government-run Kashmir Golf Academy, which has trained around 1000 students so far.

The present classes of students who are learning the sport at one of the country’s oldest and most picturesque golf courses are from the middle class and would never have imagined participating in such a sport.