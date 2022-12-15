Good deeds take away bad deeds

It is ordained that good deeds take away the bad deeds, and the reward of the virtuous is never wasted:



‘’Perform the prayers at the borders of the day, and during the approaches of the night. The good deeds take away the bad deeds. This is a reminder for those who remember’’ (11:114)

Prayer duly performed at the start and close of the day and during early hours of night constitutes the good deed. Prayer is the remembrance of Allah (SwT) the creator.