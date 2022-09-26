Governance: Sinha’s Way

Manoj Sinha, an IITian and a senior politician took over as the second Lieutenant Governor of newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 7th August 2020. Manoj Sinha, in his national politicking carrier is renowned as Vikas Purush (Development Man) to transform Jammu and Kashmir. Here’s an assessment of what the man has done to justify the label.
Ranked as the second in the corrupt practices following Bihar; Jammu and Kashmir has seen decades of governance embedded with corrupt practices and lack of transparency both in public and private sector. It will be unrealistic to say that system has come to zero level of corruption in Sinha’s regime. But what is highly admirable is that the person outside the office as a commoner feels relieved. To cite; the recruitment scams making the national headlines but firm action and anti corruption measures have too seen unprecedented activity in past few years.
The stance for minimum has empowered the common man to have faith in the system; they can report and get their issues addressed. Take for example, the case of anti corruption bureau’s functioning in the past few years. The department under Sinha’s watch has nabbed many of the state officials red handed after they demanded bribe from the common to get their works done.
While a detailed analysis of the development agenda floated by New Delhi may reveal the truth for subjective interpretation of facts, the reality on ground calls for immediate eradication of corruption and that’s what Sinha seems have understood better for execution of effective governance to benefit the common.
The foot fall of tourists has seen a considerable increase in last few years. That’s what we are being told by the state. Although there isn’t an independent agency to verify the numbers but the mood within the industry here has been positive to affirm the upward trend. While the Sinha led administration supported by New Delhi’s trust on the Sinha and the efforts made yielded normalization following improved security situation.
Whatever, Sinha led administration is to be credited for being active and wonderful hosts to increased number of tourists this year. Most importantly, the security apparatus under his command has ensured safely of every guest the tourism industry had in past few years.
Within tourism industry Sinha has to be further credited with introduction of border tourism. Past few years have seen increase in the sector; the state has facilitated the travel to these areas besides making adequate arrangements to engage locals. The move has especially benefited the geographically marginalized communities and ensured job creation in far flung areas.
For decades, health sector has been in shambles within Jammu and Kashmir. Lack of infrastructure, doctors and equipment within the sector has persisted over the decades. Now with the introduction of health card by the government the poorest of poor have access to health care within Jammu and Kashmir. Although, the scheme is central in its origin, the Sinha led administration has to be credited for the execution and arrangements it made. Under his watch fully equipped 10 beds per district were arranged within Jammu and Kashmir.
For creating outstanding and extraordinary facilities in the healthcare system within Jammu and Kashmir, 7873 crores have been allocated in this current year’s budget by the parliament. To its credit, Sinha led administration has spent 881 crores in. completing 140 projects in record time.
Within education sector, the administration has approved 16 colleges for skill development within Jammu and Kashmir. The move is unprecedented for the fact that it’s to ensure local facilities to students who otherwise are forced to move outside the state for purpose. Besides, to its credit the administration has inaugurated 84 school buildings, laid foundation stones for sports infrastructure in 100 schools, founded two residential schools for tribal students in Rajouri and Shopian. The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology [NIELIT] courses form 6th to 12th standard introduced by the Sinha led administration is to be appreciated for it will ensure modernity in the sector and enable our youth to be tech friendly. Further to it, the administration has recently approved establishment of 1100 kindergarten school with Jammu and Kashmir to improve the primary level education.
For the first time in its history, the Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated a substantial sports budget. The Sinha led administration unlike past has been able to spend the allocations on ground for benefit of youth. Not only organizing sports events, the administration has spent in developing and developing sports infrastructure in all districts. Bakhshi Stadium alone has received 59 crore for development this year. The majority of the money has been allocated to different sports fields in rural areas with otherwise were dependent on public aid for maintenance costs.
To any assessment of governance, economy is the major sector to look within for it transforms the lives in totality. Under Sinha’s watch the gross domestic production of Jammu and Kashmir has reached Rs1.76 trillion for financial year 2020-21 while exports has increased to US $199.43 million in financial year 2022. While the rise in exports may suggest a positive, the constant challenge for the administration remains job creation. The administration sees investment as a solution to the problem, in April 2021, the government of Jammu & Kashmir signed 456 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various firms for a potential investment worth Rs 23,152 crore. In March 2022, the UAE pledged to invest Rs 3000 crore in Jammu & Kashmir. Both these investments, if materialized will help the government in addressing the problem for sustainable period.
With technological determinations in place, the online operation of governments has increased across the globe. The Sinha led administration has followed the suit by taking maximum of it to a click away. The introduction of online system of governance at a rapid pace has eased the lives of common people. The suspension of Darbar move to cut the spending is to be noted both for it was irrational and caused disruptions in services from the highest offices of the state.
Manoj Sinha’s approach to governance has not been top to bottom. To his credit the administration has activated grievance portals across districts in Jammu and Kashmir functioning 24x7. The success rate of the set up is evident from the fact that out of 138959 grievances received on, disposal rate stands at 97%. The call for Awam ki Awaz by the administrator has further helped him to find connect with the masses. Furthering the purpose, 4,290 youth clubs have been established by the Sinha led administration at Panchayat level to engage with the system.
For the first time in the history, Independence Day was celebrated by the gross root level people in the administration. People attended the celebrations, and gatherings were larger than the expectations. It was beyond hope! People wholeheartedly welcome the Har Ghar Tiranga drive. Although, we cannot say that peace has completely embraced the region, nonetheless, neither there is a say of those anti-nationals who once were giving Kashmir-Bandh calls leaving life paralyzed, nor there are those stone-pelters who once were making life living hell in the region. Although the summer of peace is yet to come, however, one can see the spring of it blooming under the political pomology of Manoj Senha. A famous proverb is there saying that coming events cast their shadow first. Manoj Sinha has brought with him the shadow of peace.
While we look on the positives there’s need to assess how the public at general has perceived the form of governance? Especially, after we are seeing a reboot operation posts the abrogation. Perhaps, time will tell us, till then it’s to be noted that Sinha has been an all-rounder in the circus that offers surprises every time it’s over.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.