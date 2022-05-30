Government can’t just be waiting

Recent years have seen emergence of Bungus Valley in North Kashmir on the tourist map of Jammu and Kashmir. Although, the place is yet to develop into an all weather tourist destination for both domestic and international tourist, it’s pertinent to mention the valley is now a drive away.

With road connectivity and improved security situation along the Line of Control, common folks are now turning to what’s said to be the most beautiful place on the map of Jammu and Kashmir. However, this brings to us more challenges like never before.

The increased human presence in absence of proper maintenance and facilities is slowly turning disastrous for the green meadow. Not only has plastic disturbed its virginity but by allowing four wheelers to run over, we are fundamentally killing the essence of the place even before it’s ready to open for the world.

Now then, what’s the point of making potato chips and mobile drinks available at the place, without having the facilities to dispose off the waste.Exactly, this is what catches the eye, it’s the first impression. You see plastic everywhere.