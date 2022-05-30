Government can’t just be waiting

Recent years have seen emergence of Bungus Valley in North Kashmir on the tourist map of Jammu and Kashmir. Although, the place is yet to develop into an all weather tourist destination for both domestic and international tourist, it’s pertinent to mention the valley is now a drive away.
With road connectivity and improved security situation along the Line of Control, common folks are now turning to what’s said to be the most beautiful place on the map of Jammu and Kashmir. However, this brings to us more challenges like never before.
The increased human presence in absence of proper maintenance and facilities is slowly turning disastrous for the green meadow. Not only has plastic disturbed its virginity but by allowing four wheelers to run over, we are fundamentally killing the essence of the place even before it’s ready to open for the world.
Now then, what’s the point of making potato chips and mobile drinks available at the place, without having the facilities to dispose off the waste.Exactly, this is what catches the eye, it’s the first impression. You see plastic everywhere.
Who’s to be blamed for this insensitivity? Isn’t it the responsibility of the government to take care of the destination, while developmental work is underway? How can the forest department be so careless about the issue? These are pertinent questions and seek attention.
Last August, the Lieutenant Governor made a visit to the valley, with promise of development. Not only was he rightly ambitious about the potential of the place for tourist industry, he consistently pressed for its safeguard. But then, what has been done to regulate the flow and ensure safety?
Over the years, the successive governments have shown little environmental concerns, particularly with respect to the tourist destinations that are presumed to be the backbone of the economy.
With Municipal Corporations turning rivers and lakes into dumping sites, there was hope that things will fall in place after the central rule.
Little has been done, although it’s early to be judgmental but the government needs to take swift decisions to protect what’s supposed to be the attraction of international tourist industry.
On immediate basis, it’s for the government to stop the transportation of plastic material to the area, proper checking squads of civilian nature shall be formed and placed on all the entering points.
Unauthorised sale of commercial edibles stored in plastics shall be completely banned at the place. No one should be allowed to drive across the meadows.
The government must also issue advisories and attach legal provisions for prosecution under law to make people walk the talk.
The place doesn’t have a permanent structure yet; it’s understandable that things will start kicking once the road is done. But it doesn’t take too much to build toilets for public use, especially when families are turning to the valley for weekends.
Bungus has no certain weather; it is sunny and rainy the same time, but there is no place to cover, at least the overhead huts can be constructed at the place, for safety of those who visit the place.
These are minor steps to be taken, if we ever wish to see the future moving ahead as planned. The government can’t just be waiting; it must roll to protect what it plans and invest public wealth on, for seeing a desirable future.
What’s concerning is our falling conscience, we as public must be responsible in our actions and attitudes. Our sorry state will otherwise hurt our generations to come. Let’s all act wise!
