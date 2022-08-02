Govt district hospitals sans MRI scan facility

The patients face lot of inconvenience in the process due to long distance travel and the rush in hospitals here.

At some district headquarters, like that of Kupwara, sufficient funds are not available for buying the MRI scan machine, or at some places like Anantnag the machine has been sanctioned but not installed.

The authorities must not sleep over such matters as it pertains to the health issues of common people, particularly the poor patients.

They must prioritise such matters and pursue at the highest level vigorously so that the patients do not suffer. Non-availability of required funds should not be a constraint.