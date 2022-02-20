Gradual is Good

The decision to open up schools is a sign of return to normal. This, after almost two years of pandemic induced closure, is no less than a glad tiding.
Parents, children, teachers, and school management – all are up beat and ready to hit the ground running.
But there is a note of caution, and this the concerned authorities should read before they stumble in their over enthusiasm to see everything back to routine almost overnight.
Not to raise any undue scare, this virus is still in the air. The vaccination drive that was undertaken last year covered young and old, but left out the school going age.
It was only this year, and not much before, that youngsters between the age group 15-18 were vaccinated.
That, coupled with the flattening of the covid curve, made the decision of opening up of the schools possible. But there is a dire need, not to overwhelmed by the enthusiasm to open up the schools all at once.
This decision of throwing all the classes open all at once has a potential of backfiring. Like the first decision of closing down everything in a matter of hours proved disastrous, the decision of open up schools for in-person classes with all the students of all the classes rushing into a small spaces can yield negative results. Here the authorities need to exercise caution.
This is a crucial moment. We need to ensure that the opening up of schools becomes a smooth process, and henceforth we have no disruptions.
To this end it is prudent if the process of opening up the schools is made gradual. In the first phase, on 1st March, let it begin with 9th to 12th classes.
If all goes well for a week, the decision of in-person classes for 6th to 8th grade can be taken with a degree of confidence. And then, if it is a smooth sail, in the middle of March, primary classes can be thrown open.
That would be more secure way of restoring the routine. The Directorate of School Education need to take all factors into consideration and devise a policy of gradual opening up of schools.