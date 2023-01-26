Nothing in universe is without a purpose, and that holds true for great astronomical universe, the galaxy we see day in and day out. While as the sun and the moon mark the time, stars guide:
‘’He is that cleaveth the daybreak (from the dark) He makes the night for rest and tranquillity, and the sun and the moon for the reckoning (of time): such is the judgement and ordering of (Him) the Exalted in Power, the Omniscient’’ [Al An’am: 96]
Day and night in the universal setting mark the time when we go about our daily chores at the daybreak and rest and remain tranquil during the night. The universal setting is as per the Command of One, who is Qadir—Exalted in power, All powerful, Omnipotent.
Qadir springs from the root word—Qadara, which apart from implying Power of Allah (SwT) His abiding ability and unmatched strength also implies ‘Judgement of Values’ in regulating something which corresponds to something else, such as His ‘Judgement’ in setting day and night, which are subtly regulated and correspond to each other in such a manner, as to maintain and sustain Universal Order, and streamline life on planet earth.
The subtle regulation is because of Allah (SwT) being Omniscient--All-knowing, All-seeing, Well-informed, Wise and Sagacious, apart from being—Omnipotent!
We may look at the stars!
‘’It is He who maketh the stars (as beacons) for you, that ye may guide yourselves with their help, through the dark spaces of land and sea: We detail Our Signs for people who know’’ [Al An’am: 97]
In the dark spaces of the land, in the wilderness of the desert, in the vast expanse of the sea, it is the stars He Maketh that guide us, these are the His Signs for the people who know, and appreciate His Guidance!