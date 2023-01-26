Nothing in universe is without a purpose, and that holds true for great astronomical universe, the galaxy we see day in and day out. While as the sun and the moon mark the time, stars guide:

‘’He is that cleaveth the daybreak (from the dark) He makes the night for rest and tranquillity, and the sun and the moon for the reckoning (of time): such is the judgement and ordering of (Him) the Exalted in Power, the Omniscient’’ [Al An’am: 96]

Day and night in the universal setting mark the time when we go about our daily chores at the daybreak and rest and remain tranquil during the night. The universal setting is as per the Command of One, who is Qadir—Exalted in power, All powerful, Omnipotent.