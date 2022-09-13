Growers unhappy with low rates

With Kashmiri apple facing lot of competition in markets outside there is an immediate need to make the local apple qualitative better to meet the new challenge.

There is immediate requirement that horticulture department plays a key role in this direction by guiding and providing the expert advice to the fruit growers.

According to growers, there continues to be a communication disconnect between the officials of horticulture department and them. There should be a regular interaction between the two sides to make quality and quantity of apple better.