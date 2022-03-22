Growing career opportunities

In my profession focus on asset-liability management is of prime importance. Any mismatch in the asset-liability component is simply an indication of a disaster, if not corrected immediately. The situation is grave when assets turnout liabilities. It derails our focus on progress and growth.

For all the assets to grow, it’s the human asset which assumes significance. Precisely, this most important intangible asset is the basis of all other assets.

Human asset, which is measured as human capital & linked to the future wages, is the most valuable asset at young age and is considered the best protection against inflation.

The monetary and time-consuming investments that one makes early in life, like obtaining a higher education, on-the-job training and learning better social skills, makes one’s personal human capital more valuable.