Growing credit card usage

Credit card has emerged as one of the most popular banking products for its ease of access to the money, especially in dire circumstances, which it extends to its consumers. It is the card which has actually significantly contributed to lower the usage of cash. In fact, cash used to be king. Just some years back, people used to pay for everyday purchases with cash or with cheques (which are functionally considered equivalent to cash), and would rarely use credit cards for making purchases of goods and services. In other words, infrequent purchases were made by the consumers, if they had credit cards at all.

But the scenario stands changed. An unprecedented boost to the online transactions and significant expansion of e-commerce platforms, especially in the last two years of the pandemic, credit cards became the most sought after cards by the consumers.

Remarkably, nowadays with multiple options of making purchases and paying bills online, the consumers have reduced their dependability on the cash and this has stripped cash of the title of ‘king’. Even as debit cards have been an old companion of the consumers and used extensively, it’s the credit card which has reduced the debit card usage considerably.

As everyone knows, a debit card allows the consumer to use his own money in the bank account. While the credit card is bank’s money which is used by the consumer free of interest if the money utilized is paid back within the stipulated time.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that credit card payments surged from Rs 6,30,414 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 to Rs 10,49,065 crore in the first nine months of FY23. In the same period, debit card payments dropped from Rs 6,61,385 crore to Rs 5,61,450 crore.

Data on payments for the month of December over the years provide another indicator of the shift in card usage. Payments through credit cards surged from Rs 65,736 crore in December 2019 to Rs 1,26,524 crore in December 2022 — a rise of over 92 per cent. It was Rs 63,487 crore in December 2020 and Rs 93,907 crore in December 2021.