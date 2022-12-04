Growth Mindset vs Fixed Mindset

BY ABDULLAH CHOUDHARY

How are human beings motivated to take up challenges. Any person with reason knows that success is sweet but at the same time, the efforts required to reach success are bitter to say the least. Everyone rejoices and applauds the one who reaches the top but the endless hours of toil and patience have to be spent alone, to hone the skills required to get to the top.

Where do you find the motivation and perseverance to keep doing the same thing over and over again without seeing the immediate result.

This question has always puzzled the innumerable youngsters who are reckless and impatient and want immediate results, something that their age and temperament naturally desires. But as mentioned earlier, success and excellence lie on a different route altogether.

The puzzle unlocks at the way we see and perceive, our beliefs whether conscious or sub conscious determine the way we interpret the outside phenomenon, which in turn directs our responses to any event whether pleasing or displeasing. Carol Dweck, the stanford psychologist has also highlighted this phenomenon in her book Mindset, where she says that, Mindsets can influence how people behave in a wide range of situations in life. For example, as people encounter different situations, their mind triggers a specific mindset that then directly impacts their behavior in that situation.