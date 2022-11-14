Guard the Green Gold

Water and forests are the two important resources of a land mass to sustain living organisms on it. Any country bereft of or deficient in the white gold (water) or green gold (forests) suffers on ecological and the biological front.

Of the total world geographical area of 510.072 million sq. kms comprising 361.132 million sq. km. of water and 148.940 million sq. km. of land, forest cover is said to be 31 percent of the global land area.

Forests are indispensable as they provide important goods like timber, fuel, fodder, paper, offer services as they filter water, protect soil erosion, control water runoff, regulate climate changes, provide space for recreation, stock nutrients, make available habitat for animals and bird species, provide valuable botanical, medicinal and non-medicinal plants/herbs/shrubs, employment etc.

In 1952 India framed the National Forest Policy which recommended that 33 percent of the geographical area should be brought under the forest and tree cover. It also laid down guidelines for their management & protection.

Subsequently a policy decision for involvement of people in the management & protection of forest was taken in 1987. According to India State of Forest Reports (ISFRs) prepared by Forest Survey of India (FSI) the total forest/tree cover in India is said to have increased from 6,92,027 sq. km. (21-05 percent ) of its geographical area of 32,87,263 sq. km in 2011 to 7,12,249 sq. km. (24.56 percent) in 2/2020.

Before abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India on 5-8-2019, for J & K, and its subsequent bifurcation into two union territories of J & K and Ladakh with effect from 31-10-2019, it was the 6th largest State in terms of its GA of 2,22,236 sq .km.

It occupies a vital position in ecological and geographical context by virtue of its strategic location, flora and fauna over time and space. Its climate and pattern of terrain make it a characteristic repository of natural resources and tourism and a region having potential for scientific exploration.

As per FSI report of 2011, J&K had 22, 539 sq. km. of actual forest area and 20,230 sq. km. of recorded forest area which form 10.14 percent and 9.10 per cent of GA. In 2017 as published by FSI, J&K had 4,075 sq. km of dense, 8, 519 sq. km. of moderately dense and 10, 587 sq. km of open forests (forests with poor tree growth mainly of small and stunted trees having forest canopy density of less than 10 percent) aggregating to 23,241 sq. km (10.46 percent of the GA).

District wise, Kargil had the smallest area of 46 sq. km. followed by Leh with 92 sq. km. In rest of the districts Doda had the largest area of 3,819 sq. km with Udhampur highest in terms of percentage of 60.13 to its GA.

Budgam was the lowest in terms of both area of 312 sq. km. and percentage. Minus two districts of Kargil with 14,086 sq. km. and Leh with 45,110 sq. km. of Ladakh having a total forest/tree cover of 138 sq. km. (0.23 percent), J&K remains with recorded forest cover of 20,092 sq. km. making 12.32 percent of its GA of 1,63,040 sq.kms whereas official data is 1,01387sq. km.