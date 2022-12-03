Gujarat-Delhi Linkage

The triangular electoral contest among BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly and the all-important Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD) polls- coming less than two years before 2024 Lok Sabha elections- is significant for all the three players, though on different notes. The common thread, even between the ideological opposites BJP and Congress, among the three is that the outcome will have important bearing on their respective future course of action more so that of Congress and AAP.

Of all the three if anyone has a bigger stake in these elections, which is reflected in its high-octane campaign in Gujarat and Delhi, then it is the AAP.

The bigger stake because the AAP chairman and Delhi chief minister, Mr Arvind Kejriwal seems to have played all his cards and tried to match the BJP’s well-oiled machinery bit by bit, more so in the matter of resources, though AAP lacked organisational structure in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The stakes for Congress could have been even higher from an analytical point of view. Given the fact that the AAP mysteriously disappeared from Himachal in the midst of the campaign thereby helping in making a BJP versus Congress straight contest with latter finding itself in the reckoning for power and its mysterious lower profile campaigns in Gujarat and Delhi, the party seems to have tactically lowered the stakes lest being lambasted after possible defeats.

Mr Kejriwal’s future hinges on the outcome of elections in Gujarat and Delhi for different reasons but common thread of entering the Lok Sabha elections on a high.

Despite having a government in the neighbouring Punjab where AAP had registered an emphatic victory, months back and using it as a psychological advantage for Himachal Pradesh, ostensibly, he strategically thought it better to challenge the powerful BJP duo of Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi and Home Mr Amit Shah in their den, even before the MCD elections were declared.

First Delhi because it is not only the place of birth of AAP where it formed the first government but also its foundation and encore. So, despite having fared poorly in the 2017 MCD elections, Mr Kejriwal has jacked up his stakes.