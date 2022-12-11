Gujarat, Himachal, Delhi polls

From record breaking victory in Gujarat to whatever the BJP scored in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi civic elections, where not only was the party faced with strong anti-incumbency but also internal organizational bickering, the biggest factor proved to be brand Modi. Otherwise, the party’s tally in Himachal (25 seats) and Delhi MCD (104 wards) under his very nose, would have been worst.

If Gujarat has strengthened his authority, the loss at other two places has put a question mark on it. It is certainly not a serious challenge to ‘Brand Modi’ but an aberration currently. This can assume a serious dimension depending on how the organizational issues are dealt with particularly when the BJP has lost election in the party president, Mr J P Nadda’s home state, and how the opposition combine starts from here to face next round of assembly elections in half a dozen states followed by 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Will there be a demand for Mr Nadda’s replacement?

The serious factional rumblings and rebellion in Mr Nadda’s home state which became a big contributory factor to the party’s defeat, can put a challenge to the strong-arm tactics of the party high command in other states as well. Up till now any rebellion or view contrarian to what the top brass thought had been rendered ineffective, till Himachal Pradesh happened.

Despite being a gainer by clinching the prestigious MCD that would further strengthen the hold of chief minister and AAP supremo, Mr Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi, and having gained the status of a national party on the basis of votes and seats secured in Gujarat, in the overall context he has been the loser in broader terms. His lofty claims that he was privy to the Intelligence Bureau reports predicting AAP victory in the state and that his party would achieve a landslide victory in Delhi, not only came a cropper but exposed his brand of politics as well. On top of that the AAP’s sudden and mysterious disappearing act from Himachal Pradesh after initial hype, has not yet been explained.