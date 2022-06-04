Gun Culture in the US

According to research by PolitiFact, a project run by Tampa Bay Times to check the truth in US politics, there were about 1.4 million firearm deaths in the US between 1968 and 2011 compared to 1.2 million US deaths in all wars ever fought by the country.

Former President Barack Obama while facing staunch opposition to his desire for tighter gun laws asked the media to compare the number of US citizens killed by terrorism to those killed by gun violence.

Obama revealed that the US spends more than a trillion dollars per year defending itself against terrorism, which kills a tiny fraction of the number of people in comparison to those killed by ordinary gun crime (BBC World, October-2015).

According to the FBI, there were 345 “active shooter incidents” in the US between 2000-2020, resulting in more than 1,024 deaths and 1,828 injuries. The deadliest such attack, in Las Vegas in 2017, killed more than 50 people and left 500 wounded.

The vast majority of mass shootings, however, leave fewer than 30 people dead.