A number of people have fallen ill due to spread of H3N2 flu virus. The number of such cases is now increasing. It has been noticed that if a member in a family gets infected, others too fall ill if preventive measures are not taken. According to doctors, it takes three to seven days for a person to fully recover from the illness.
Because of the spread of the virus, several people have rightly re-started using face masks and taking other precautionary measures to protect themselves from virus. The virus is spreading in Kashmir at a time when schools have reopened after the winter vacations.
The present scenario is a cause of concern for the parents. However, the medical experts have advised them to take necessary precautions and avoid getting panicky. If the advised measures are taken, the spread of the virus can be minimised.
It is very essential so that the precious time of students is not wasted. Doctors say that H3N2 is a seasonal flu and will be over by March ending. Till that time precautions have to be taken to stop the spread of the virus so that more and more people including students are safe from the virus related illness and their time is saved also.
In past the COVID-19 related precautionary measures led to heavy loss of time for students due to lockdown. For months the students could not go to schools. Even the online classes were not able to completely make up the losses on academic front. Business sector also suffered badly due to COVID-19 and is yet to overcome the losses.
The impact of the huge losses continue to hit the business even today. Latest reports say that COVID infection has also reported a spike after four months as daily COVID cases were reported 524 on Sunday in India.
However, the weekly data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that H3N2 has of late taken the lead pushing COVID-19 aside. Two deaths due to H3N2 were also reported in the country.
A total of 3,038 lab-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2 have been reported till March 9 by the states, as per the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform).
This includes 1,245 cases in January; 1,307 in February and 486 cases till March 9. The number of such cases can go up further in coming days. Taking preventive measures is the need of the hour this time.