A number of people have fallen ill due to spread of H3N2 flu virus. The number of such cases is now increasing. It has been noticed that if a member in a family gets infected, others too fall ill if preventive measures are not taken. According to doctors, it takes three to seven days for a person to fully recover from the illness.

Because of the spread of the virus, several people have rightly re-started using face masks and taking other precautionary measures to protect themselves from virus. The virus is spreading in Kashmir at a time when schools have reopened after the winter vacations.

The present scenario is a cause of concern for the parents. However, the medical experts have advised them to take necessary precautions and avoid getting panicky. If the advised measures are taken, the spread of the virus can be minimised.