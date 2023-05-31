Hailstorm causes significant damage

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union, said the losses were not only in north Kashmir but also in south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and central Kashmir’s Budgam districts as well.

Since the fruit Industry is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. Therefore, damage to this Industry is equivalent to damage to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

He sought an aid package for fruit and vegetable crop farmers affected by heavy hailstorms and also the implementation of a Crop Insurance Scheme in Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has been pleading with the government to implement the Crop Insurance Scheme so that there will be a little relief in the event of minor calamities, but the scheme is not yet implemented which may kindly be introduced in the interest of the valley-based fruit growers.

Kashmir is the country’s largest apple grower, fetching revenue over ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore to the UT and contributing around 8-10% of its gross domestic product. The UT produces around 20 lakh metric tons of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.

This year intermittent rainfall and low temperatures in March and April had already affected the pollination of apple orchards across Kashmir triggering concerns about a decrease in production during harvesting season later this year. The rains and low temperatures had already affected apple pollination by around 20 percent.

Agriculture in Kashmir holds significant importance as it is a major source of livelihood for the people of the Valley. Kashmir has a favorable climate and fertile land that supports various agricultural activities.

Kashmir is known for the cultivation of various crops, including rice, wheat, maize, barley, oats, millets, pulses, vegetables, and fruits. Rice is one of the primary crops grown in the valley, with paddy fields extending across vast areas. The valley is also famous for its saffron cultivation, and Kashmiri saffron is considered among the best in the world.

Kashmir is renowned for its horticultural produce. Apple orchards is a prominent feature, and the valley produces a wide variety of apples, including delicious and other apple varieties. Other fruits grown in the region include pears, cherries, plums, apricots, almonds, and walnuts. The moderate climate and suitable soil conditions contribute to the success of horticulture in Kashmir.