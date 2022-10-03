The outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in some schools in Srinagar caused worry among the parents.
The experts have been saying that there is no need to panic, wanting us only to follow the advisory issued by them. While small number of children was affected, the name of the disease led to a sort of panic.
Some mistook it with the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), an infectious viral disease found in farm animals. They felt that perhaps the two diseases are related.
Medical experts say that the two diseases are not related at all. According to them, one cannot get the Hand, Foot and Mouth disease from pets or other animals, and one cannot spread it to them.
Experts ruling out any connection between FMD and HMFD helped in reducing the worries among the parents. But that does not mean that the advisory issued to stop spread of HMFD should not be followed.
HMFD is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children and mostly affects children younger than five, or may be upto seven.
Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. It spreads fast in schools and child care centres.
That is why the experts advised parents not to send their wards to schools if the children experience symptoms like fever, sores in mouth, skin rash, sore throat, small red spots and blisters.
The parents were also advised that children with such symptoms be isolated for five to seven days to prevent spread of infection. It is being hoped that the advisory is followed to stop further spread of the disease at homes and schools.
Due to the timely response of the people to the advisory, the disease did not spread much among the children. So, by and large most schools remained unaffected from the disease and that is why they are functioning normally.
However, in schools, wherefrom the cases were reported, the necessary measures were taken up. Same positive response has to be maintained so that the disease does not spread any further in coming days and weeks.
Washing hands regularly with soap, using sanitisers and not coming in contact with those affected by HMFD, will give protection from the disease, say the experts. And this has to be followed in letter and spirit.