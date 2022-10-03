The outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in some schools in Srinagar caused worry among the parents.

The experts have been saying that there is no need to panic, wanting us only to follow the advisory issued by them. While small number of children was affected, the name of the disease led to a sort of panic.

Some mistook it with the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), an infectious viral disease found in farm animals. They felt that perhaps the two diseases are related.

Medical experts say that the two diseases are not related at all. According to them, one cannot get the Hand, Foot and Mouth disease from pets or other animals, and one cannot spread it to them.