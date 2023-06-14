Handle with care

A few days back the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBoSE) declared the result of the annual examination of 12th class. A number of students alleged discrepancies in the result.
Subsequently, the Board had to revise the results of large number of students and issue notifications revealing significant changes in the examination outcomes.
Hundreds of students shown as having failed in the result gazette had actually secured distinction or first or second divisions. BoSE authorities must seriously deal with this issue and hold those accountable, involved in making such type of errors.
With these errors the students, who are already over-stressed due to their studies, examinations and results are unnecessarily put to extra stress. Creating such a situation for them must be avoided. The students and their families must not suffer due to the mistakes of some officials.
While results of all classes are usually taken seriously by the students and their families but 12th class annual examination result is more important for large number of students.
Because the results give an idea to the students whether or not they can go for the entrance examination for admission in various professional courses and to what extent they can perform in those examinations.
One can easily understand what a student goes through when he or she having a distinction in 12th class examination is declared failed in the result gazette. Their families, who expect good outcome of the hard work of their student sons and daughters, too get disturbed with such errors in the gazette.
The errors in the result gazette may not be deliberate but such errors are avoidable if the whole result process is dealt with seriousness and care. One can understand the urgency of the JKBoSE to declare the results in time, but mistakes must not be committed in the process.
There should be a mechanism in the Board to detect the errors before the result is declared. Such steps can make the whole exercise error free and credible. But if required steps are not taken before the declaration of results such incidents can occur again.
However, it is being hoped that the errors are not committed in future. The concerned authorities will hopefully take a serious note of it and give necessary directions to their staff in this connection.
When contacted by media persons, the BoSE authorities said that such an incident should not have occurred and assured action against those responsible for the errors.
A mechanism has to be developed to avoid re-occurance of such incidents in future. That way the students can be saved from unnecessary tension due to these errors.