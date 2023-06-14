Handle with care

A few days back the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBoSE) declared the result of the annual examination of 12th class. A number of students alleged discrepancies in the result.

Subsequently, the Board had to revise the results of large number of students and issue notifications revealing significant changes in the examination outcomes.

Hundreds of students shown as having failed in the result gazette had actually secured distinction or first or second divisions. BoSE authorities must seriously deal with this issue and hold those accountable, involved in making such type of errors.

With these errors the students, who are already over-stressed due to their studies, examinations and results are unnecessarily put to extra stress. Creating such a situation for them must be avoided. The students and their families must not suffer due to the mistakes of some officials.

While results of all classes are usually taken seriously by the students and their families but 12th class annual examination result is more important for large number of students.

Because the results give an idea to the students whether or not they can go for the entrance examination for admission in various professional courses and to what extent they can perform in those examinations.