Handling Delinquency with Value Education

We should treat others with empathy and kindness. We should not judge them quickly but learn to respect and validate their emotions. In our own small way we can make a big ever-lasting difference.

I met a tribal teacher of a mobile school at Nagbal he shared interested case study with me. He once had a small girl in first grade who fell asleep every day after recess.

When the other students questioned and started making fun of her the teacher acted fast and counseled them. She was a daughter of a migrant worker who helped her parents in a poultry farm till late night. Her tiny hands were calloused and rough.

The teacher told rest of the class to be kind to her. I thank Almighty Allah for calling these men to his service as teachers. I shall share another interesting case study.

A boy wants to drop out of school but his class mates discover the truth. Just before the end of the school year Rashid (name changed) made an announcement to his classmates that he will not continue his studies from next session.

Teachers were indifferent to the news they thought he was just the unruly teenager who did not want to study anymore. They did not seek explanation and ignored the issue. His classmates knew Rashid and sensed that there was something wrong.

They investigated and discovered the sad truth about Rashid, his family was in dire straits and the boy knew his parents would struggle to pay for his schooling. So he decided to drop-out and support his family. His friends decided to step in and do something for Rashid.

They collected small fund from their savings, wrapped it into an envelope and gave it to Rashid. On the face of the envelope was written your scholarship. The boy burst into tears of joy and his classmates hugged him.

His teachers who witnessed the scene felt sorry for their indifferent behavior. This case study carries a message that delinquency should not be judged on face value.