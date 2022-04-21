Hari Parbat: Where cultures meet

One of the important symbols of Srinagar is Hari Parbat, built on a hill located on one side of the Dal-lake. It is also popular by the name Koh-e-Maraan. The name Hari Parbat is derived from an ancient legend. There was a time when the valley was full of demons.

One such demon was Asura Jalobhava. The local Hindus prayed to Parvati (Lord Shiva’s wife) for help. She took the form of a Myna (Haer in Kashmiri), a bird of the Starling family (Sturnidae), native of South Asia; the Myna dropped a pebble on the Asura’s head.

This pebble became larger and larger until it crushed the demon. That large stone now coated with vermilion is considered as a symbol of Parvati and is worshipped as Sharika (cosmic energy pervading the universe).