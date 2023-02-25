Hate is not the way

The high-voltage drama witnessed at Delhi’s India Gandhi International Airport over deplaning, and subsequent arrest of chief of Congress’s Media and Publicity department, Mr Pawan Khera is not just another incident but reflection of a greater malady that is afflicting the body politic of the country. Mr Khera was headed to Raipur to attend the party’s 85th Plenary session.

Three sets of police forces - Indian Industrial Security Force (IISF), which guards the airport, Delhi Police and Assam Police- almost launched a joint operation to arrest a prominent political activist. His purported crime was wrongly describing the name of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s father during media-briefing.

Does that require a huge posse of security forces to be pressed into service not before stalling the take-off of the plane? Had Mr Khera committed a heinous crime that warranted such an extreme action? Notwithstanding the fact that his description, intentionally or unintentionally, of Mr Modi’s parentage is condemnable, this high-voltage drama was avoidable.

This is a glaring index of a systemized attempt to silence the critics by fixing them. The shades of this syndrome are visible inside and outside the legislature with the IGI incident taking the cake.