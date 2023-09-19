Have assembly polls in J&K lost importance?

In past the central government would not bother which party comes to power in J&K as its main priority was holding of assembly polls and wider participation of people. But now the BJP leadership views that ruling of J&K by NC, PDP and Congress in the past had led to terrorism tendencies besides giving rise to misgovernance, corruption and nepotism.

BJP leadership feels that if their party has a government at the centre and in other states also, why can not it have its own government in J&K too. That is why efforts are being made to strengthen the party in Kashmir in a big way and get the public support. The party leaders say that they have succeeded in their efforts to a large extent and are hopeful of support in elections from the people in Kashmir. But their rival parties differ with their view.

BJP leaders have been stating that their government at the centre and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration has brought a sea change in the overall situation and on development front.

The stone pelting has completely come to an end and so have the hartals or bandhs and terrorism has been almost wiped out, they add. Unlike past the government offices, educational institutions and shops and other business establishments and transport operate normally without any disruption.

The Lieutenant Governor with his pro-active role is increasing public reach-out with every passing day. He keeps on visiting different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, meeting people, listening to their grievances and redressing those besides launching new development projects and schemes frequently . He is very much visible on the ground. The Lieutenant Governor has been saying that he is providing an accountable and corruption free administration to the people.

The Lieutenant Governor says if a survey is conducted to know the views of people, one will find out that 80 percent of the population are happy with the working of his administration and want continuation of this system. According to him the rest 20 percent are unhappy since they do not get any chance now to indulge in corruption and other malpractices. However, some leaders have differed with his view and claimed that it is a justification for delaying the assembly polls.