HC comes to the rescue of farmers in Budgam

Background of the case

As I have already explained in my previous articles, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started acquiring around 900 acres of irrigated land in Kashmir valley for the 62 kms Srinagar Semi Ring Road project.

This alternate highway is aimed at decongesting the traffic on Jammu -Srinagar – Baramulla highway (NH44). Out of 900 acres around 600 acres of farm-land is to be acquired in district Budgam alone. The notification for this project under Section 4 of erstwhile J&K Land Acquisition 1934 (samvat 1990) Act was issued on March 20, 2017, for village Wathoora in Budgam. The declaration under Section 6 of the repealed act was made in August 2017. The collector, Ring Road project in Budgam was supposed to finalise the acquisition process and make an award within 2 years i.e., before August 2019 as mandated under section 11-B of J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934 (samvat 1990). Pertinently this erstwhile state law of J&K was repealed after article 370 was abrogated and Land Acquisition Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act (LARR Act 2013) was extended to J&K. The collector failed to make an award within 2 years and instead the same was made after more than 3 years. Section 11 B of repealed act says that if collector fails to prepare the award within 2 years from the date of section 6 declaration, a fresh notification has to be issued, but this was not done in the case of the Srinagar Semi Ring Road project.

The Financial Commissioner (Revenue) on 13th August 2020 issued a letter under official communication No: FC -LS/LA-4577/2017 wherein it was conveying to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir that rates had been approved for in six villages of Budgam district wherein land would be acquired for the Ring Road project. The approval of rates was granted for the villages Waterwani, Wathoora, Dharmuna, Gund-e-Kuzwera, Jawaharpora and Ichgam. The rates were approved by the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) who is the “competent authority” as per repealed J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934.

This approval was granted after a lapse of more than 3 years and that clearly violated the repealed J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934 (samvat 1990) . This even violates the LARR Act 2013 as well. This law as I already said is applicable in Jammu & Kashmir with effect from October 31st 2019 ( post article 370 abrogation).

As the Govt committed this legal fraud several villagers of Budgam went to High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. In its interim order in case of Ali Mohammad Akhoon V/S Govt of Jammu & Kashmir and Abdul Salam Bhat V/S Govt of Jammu & Kashmir High Court had stated the construction work and asked the Govt to issue fresh notification under central law (LARR Act 2013).

The order was not respected. Ironically on 11th March 2022 the High Court division bench of Justices A M Magrey and Mohan Lal allowed the Government to proceed ahead with construction work.