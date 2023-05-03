He gave us pride as citizens

Also, we need to judge a PM not merely from a community perspective. True, we KPs have suffered because of his shortsighted policy with regard to Kashmir, but his contribution to the country - both in the Constituent Assembly debates and for strongly favouring the adult franchise when the literacy rate was just 10 % to the abolition of the Zamindari system despite strong opposition from few Congressmen who were close to landowning class- stand out as his key achievements.



Who but Nehru could think of encouraging research in space technology and nuclear energy? From setting up higher institutions to Akademies devoted to art and culture, from establishing Mountaineering Institute to Film Institute- Nehru's footprint was overwhelmingly large and overarching.



That in a span of just fifteen years, he could achieve so much is a tribute to his vision and interests across the fields.



While he was justified in investing heavily in public sector undertaking but his indifferent attitude to the private sector did the country more harm than any good. And in hindsight we can say he ought to have paid greater attention to school education and healthcare sector. And if course defence security though he managed to keep civilian supremacy that our neighbours are finding difficult to process.