Healthcare and COVID

Kenneth Arrow published “Uncertainty and the welfare economics of medical care” in The American Economic Review in 1963. This is a masterpiece in the area of health economics which became not only one of the most widely cited articles in the field of health economics but also a source of reference in other fields especially economics of the social sector.

According to Arrow, “the operation of the medical-care industry and the efficacy with which it satisfies the needs of society differs from… a competitive model… If a competitive equilibrium exists at all, and if all commodities relevant to costs or utilities are in fact priced in the market, then the equilibrium is necessarily Pareto optimal.”

Medical services, apart from preventive services, give satisfaction only in the happening of illness, an exit from the normal state of affairs… Demand for healthcare, unlike food or clothing, is not as predictable.

We only purchase them when we are ill, and illness is hard to predict. That is to say that demand is not motivated by one’s own planning but by exogenous shocks. Poor health can cause death, everlasting injuries, and loss of the capacity to earn a living.

Given that our targets in life make us work hard and need us to survive no matter what, and somewhat healthy, it is very important for us to be healthy.

The same holds true for food, but we can avoid the deficiency of food if we have sufficient income. COVID-19 which seems a prolonged illness in itself is, therefore, not only risky but a costly risk in itself, apart from the cost of medical care. It has affected the health care markets thereby affecting the entire health care ecosystem.

Overnight, the pandemic has badly affected our health and the customers it serves facing an unusual world of distant working. Moreover, it has created an unhealthy supply chain marked by shortages of medical supplies, personnel, and services. It has rapidly devastated almost all areas of health which need transformations to meet the new challenges.