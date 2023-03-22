Healthcare in animals

BY DR. MOHSIN ALI GAZI and RASHID YAHYA NAQASH

Nowadays we are familiarised with a number of imaging techniques & diagnostic modalities that help us in diagnosis & many of these have been adapted for use in animals.

Ultrasound is among the most rapidly advancing imaging techniques that is becoming increasingly important in veterinary practices for precise diagnosis of a disease.

It is a safe diagnostic technique that provides information about insights of internal structures of organs and carries information about any deformity in the form of images.

Ultrasonography at Glance

Ultrasonography (USG) is a well-established, non-invasive, diagnostic imaging technique that provides unique information about the structure of soft tissues & enables the evaluation of the motion pattern of certain organs & structures.

Principle of USG involve use of ultrasonic sound waves to create images of body structures based on the pattern of echoes reflected from the tissues and organs being imaged.

Transducer sends out a beam of sound waves/echo’s into the body, these sound waves get reflected back to the transducer by boundaries between tissues. When these echos hit the tranducer they generate electric signals which are send to USG scanner. Using the speed of sound and time of each echo returned, scanner calculates the distance from the transducer to tissues, and these distances are used to generate two dimensional images of tissues and organs.

A wide range of animal species from large to small and from domestic animals, to wild are being put to USG examination for proper disease diagnostics and planning better treatment regimens.

The profitability of an ultrasound can be maximised through the scanning of various organs like liver, bladder, mammary gland, lungs, & kidneys, musculoskeletal & viscera for various infections & deformities.

It is nowadays possible that even eye examination with ultrasound for staphylomas, retinal detachments, foreign objects, cataracts, tumours, glaucoma, anterior chamber pathology such as hypopion, & many other vision-related problems can be taken care with USG.

Ultrasonography has a wide range of utility related to reproduction assessment and assisted reproduction technologies, physiologic, anatomic, and morphologic studies.

Primarily use of USG for safer pregnancy diagnosis is because of the fact that there is no exposure to ionizing radiation as has been observed with X-ray imaging techniques. Ultrasonography is an excellent tool for safely & accurately guiding a needle into a nodule or mass to ensure proper sampling & an accurate diagnosis.

In addition, the use of USG in abdominocentesis, thoracocentesis, pericardiocentesis, cystocentesis, and biliary centesis with increased safety of each procedure when small volumes of fluid are sampled is reported (Daniel 2006). Moreover ultrasound can be used to gain valuable information about the urogenital system.