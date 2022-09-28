Healthy Mouth for a Healthy Heart

BY DR. SHAHINA YASMIN
World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. This year we take this opportunity to raise awareness on importance of oral health in prevention of heart diseases.
According to World Health Organization statistics, about 17.9million individuals die every year from cardiovascular diseases.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally accounting for about 30% of deaths worldwide.
Poor oral health i.e. periodontal diseases and dental caries have been shown to be associated with increased risk of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases (ASD)
The link:
Poor Oral health and heart diseases are connected by the spread of bacteria and other germs from your mouth to the other parts of your body through the bloodstream. When these bacteria reach the heart, they can attach themselves to any damaged area and cause inflammation. Chronic inflammation in the mouth can increase the presence of inflammatory markers in your bloodstream causing blood vessels near the heart to narrow and raising your heart disease risk.
Who is at risk?
Patients with chronic gum conditions such as gingivitis, advanced periodontal disease or patients with dental caries have the highest risk for heart disease caused by poor oral health particularly if it remains undiagnosed and unmanaged.
What are the symptoms and warning signs
» Your gums are red, swollen and sore to touch.
» Your gums bleed when you eat, brush or floss,
» You see pus or other signs of infection around the gums and teeth.
» Your gums look as if they are pulling away from their.
» You frequently have bad breath or notice a bad taste in your mouth or some of your teeth are loose or feel as if they are moving away from the other teeth.
Tips for better oral health
» Brush your teeth at least twice a day, 2 minutes each time, using a soft bristle brush
» Floss at least once a day specially before you go to bed
» Visit your dentist regularly, and schedule regular dental checkups
» Quit smoking
» Eat healthy.
Prevention is better than cure:
On this World Heart Day - 2022, let’s pledge to achieve a healthy mouth for a healthy heart.
Dr. Shahina Yasmin, MDS, Head of Awareness section, Safe Hands Dental Health and Awareness Center
