Healthy Mouth for a Healthy Heart

BY DR. SHAHINA YASMIN

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. This year we take this opportunity to raise awareness on importance of oral health in prevention of heart diseases.

According to World Health Organization statistics, about 17.9million individuals die every year from cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally accounting for about 30% of deaths worldwide.

Poor oral health i.e. periodontal diseases and dental caries have been shown to be associated with increased risk of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases (ASD)