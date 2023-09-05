Hearing on Article 370 related petitions

The political parties would try to make going to supreme court and fighting the case there as an important tool in elections - be it Lok Sabha polls or the assembly elections.

Even such voices can be heard in the coming Panchayat and urban local bodies (ULBs) polls also. To what extent will the political parties be able to cash on it and whether or not the voters will get impressed with such moves would be known at the election time.

Going by the present developments, it seems that National Conference (NC) will try to highlight its efforts in this direction more during the polls. During his media interaction in New Delhi recently, Omar said that he is happy that even those who had said that Article 370 is gone for ever have now started showing interest in supreme court proceedings and expressing optimism.

"When we had filed petitions, challenging the abrogation of article 370 in supreme court, we were criticised for using legal path and not using other means. This was the only practical and possible path. And time has proved us right," he said. The former chief minister gave reasons for not approaching the central government directly or indirectly for revoking the abrogation.

The issues of assembly elections and restoration of statehood also figured in the supreme court hearing. The centre reiterated its stance that it is ready for assembly elections any time now but the call for the conduct of the polls has to be taken by UT (J&K) election commission and election commission of India together. The centre also told the top court that the union territory status to Jammu and Kashmir is temporary but it cannot give an exact timeline for restoration of the statehood.