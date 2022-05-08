Heart Failure: Principles of Treatment

Heart failure (HF) is a common medical problem seen at all ages. Elderly people are more prone to it. Heart failure means inadequate pumping functioning of the heart. It leads to congestion in the lungs because of pooling of blood which translates into cough and shortness of breath.

In advanced cases subject is unable to walk but in early cases there is limitation like inability to climb stairs etc because of shortness of breath. The reduced output of blood which supplies nutrients to the body including muscles leads to fatigue, weakness and lassitude.

HF also leads to repeated hospitalisation and each hospitalisation is a burden on the society besides making the patient sicker and closer to eventual death. Heart failure is also a common cause of sudden death because of heart rhythm becoming chaotic.