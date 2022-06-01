Heaven and Hell

A man was promised heaven but he insisted on visiting hell, and he liked it so much that he stayed in hell.

Explanation.

We human beings have now become addicted to lot of habits with which we were not born but acquired.

I mean we were not born with qualities of greed - corruption, making black money, black marketing, hoarding, food adulteration - or hate, hating each other as other person does not have same religion, color, creed, caste as I have.

Such negative traits are all acquired, we all need to go back to the qualities we were born with, that is love, care, respecting each other, giving priority to merit and not bribes.